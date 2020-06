Amenities

pet friendly parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Available NOW! NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8 This 3/1 Upstairs Apt is just a bike ride to down town and ALL of life’s conveniences and Entertainment. The Apt. has plenty of parking for guests, and is ready for live in!



Pets allowed upon owner approval.