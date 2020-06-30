Rent Calculator
1661 27TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM
1661 27TH AVENUE N
1661 27th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
1661 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great studio! High vaulted ceilings with a large kitchen area. The studio has tile in the kitchen and bathroom, and carpet thru out the rest. Lots of sunlight. ceiling fan and a window a/c unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1661 27TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1661 27TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1661 27TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1661 27TH AVENUE N's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1661 27TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1661 27TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 27TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1661 27TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1661 27TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 1661 27TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 1661 27TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 27TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 27TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1661 27TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1661 27TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1661 27TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 27TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 27TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
