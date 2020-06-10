All apartments in St. Petersburg
1645 13th Ave S

1645 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1645 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Three Bedroom Home In Saint Petersburg - This lovely home has been freshly painted and is ready to move in. Spacious 3 bedroom with a sun room.Also detached garage space for storage with washer and dryer hook up. Split floor plan with the third bedroom located off of the bonus room in the back. Tenants are responsible for utilities and landscape maintenance
Located in a quiet neighborhood and 5 min from the vibrant downtown St Pete. Close to stores, shopping centers and more.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit. Ready to move in!!

PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5140244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 13th Ave S have any available units?
1645 13th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1645 13th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1645 13th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 13th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 13th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1645 13th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1645 13th Ave S offers parking.
Does 1645 13th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 13th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 13th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1645 13th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1645 13th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1645 13th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 13th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 13th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 13th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 13th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
