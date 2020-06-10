1645 13th Ave S

Amenities

Three Bedroom Home In Saint Petersburg - This lovely home has been freshly painted and is ready to move in. Spacious 3 bedroom with a sun room.Also detached garage space for storage with washer and dryer hook up. Split floor plan with the third bedroom located off of the bonus room in the back. Tenants are responsible for utilities and landscape maintenance

Located in a quiet neighborhood and 5 min from the vibrant downtown St Pete. Close to stores, shopping centers and more.



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit. Ready to move in!!



PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5140244)