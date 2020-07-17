1626 13th Street South

Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
***Available Now*** Fall in love with this charming 4BR 2BA home featuring sunroom/porch entry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fenced-in property and private great yard for entertaining! Act fast to make this home yours!
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: Thirteenth Steet Heights
High school: Gibbs High School
Middle school: John Hopkins Middle School
Elementary school: Campbell Park Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.