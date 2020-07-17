All apartments in St. Petersburg
1626 13th Street South
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:16 PM

1626 13th Street South

1626 13th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1626 13th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

***Available Now*** Fall in love with this charming 4BR 2BA home featuring sunroom/porch entry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fenced-in property and private great yard for entertaining! Act fast to make this home yours!
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Thirteenth Steet Heights
High school: Gibbs High School
Middle school: John Hopkins Middle School
Elementary school: Campbell Park Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 13th Street South have any available units?
1626 13th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1626 13th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1626 13th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 13th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 1626 13th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1626 13th Street South offer parking?
No, 1626 13th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1626 13th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 13th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 13th Street South have a pool?
No, 1626 13th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1626 13th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1626 13th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 13th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 13th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 13th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 13th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
