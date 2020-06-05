160 16TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym pool bike storage new construction yoga

Under Construction. Vantage luxury lofts is centrally located on the edge of the vibrant Edge District and the up and coming Grand Central Districts, at the corner of 16th Street N and 1st Avenue N. Just outside your door are authentic and creative restaurants, nightlife, craft breweries, boutique shopping, arts and more. These impressive living spaces and quality building features include cast-in-place concrete construction, expansive window walls with panoramic views and smart home technology. The Cordova, one of only a few premium first floor lofts consists of two bedroom, two bathrooms with 1,434 SF of luxury living space as well as an expansive 20’ x 5’ patio. Interior features include 16’ exposed concrete ceiling heights, wood plank style flooring, a Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet and in-unit side by side washer and dryer. This open floorplan highlights a spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Bathrooms feature oversized tile showers with glass enclosures, floating vanities and solid surface countertops. Vantage takes industrial chic to new levels of comfort and style with innovative living spaces and inspired amenities including a roof top pool deck, sky lounge and bar, pet spa, fitness/yoga studio, a rideshare pick-up lounge, bike storage and repair.