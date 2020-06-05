All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 160 16TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
160 16TH STREET N
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:20 AM

160 16TH STREET N

160 16th Street North · (413) 237-2060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

160 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$4,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bike storage
new construction
yoga
Under Construction. Vantage luxury lofts is centrally located on the edge of the vibrant Edge District and the up and coming Grand Central Districts, at the corner of 16th Street N and 1st Avenue N. Just outside your door are authentic and creative restaurants, nightlife, craft breweries, boutique shopping, arts and more. These impressive living spaces and quality building features include cast-in-place concrete construction, expansive window walls with panoramic views and smart home technology. The Cordova, one of only a few premium first floor lofts consists of two bedroom, two bathrooms with 1,434 SF of luxury living space as well as an expansive 20’ x 5’ patio. Interior features include 16’ exposed concrete ceiling heights, wood plank style flooring, a Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet and in-unit side by side washer and dryer. This open floorplan highlights a spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Bathrooms feature oversized tile showers with glass enclosures, floating vanities and solid surface countertops. Vantage takes industrial chic to new levels of comfort and style with innovative living spaces and inspired amenities including a roof top pool deck, sky lounge and bar, pet spa, fitness/yoga studio, a rideshare pick-up lounge, bike storage and repair.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 16TH STREET N have any available units?
160 16TH STREET N has a unit available for $4,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 160 16TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
160 16TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 16TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 160 16TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 160 16TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 160 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 16TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 16TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 160 16TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 160 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 160 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 160 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 16TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 16TH STREET N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity