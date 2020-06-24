1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE

Amenities

Furnished, 2 bedroom 2 bath block home ready for annual lease. Utilities included in rent fee are water, sewer, trash, (up to $75/mo), electric (electric up to $75 per month), and yard service. Enjoy the convenience and popular Shore Acres neighborhood. Enter into a light and bright spacious living/dining room lined with sliding glass doors overlooking the enclosed screen porch. The gleaming kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets and counter space for food prep, built in cubbies, plus a breakfast bar. Generous sized master bedroom with a king size bed and en-suite master bath and walk in shower. Meticulous condition on a corner lot, with tropical landscaping. The back yard is fenced,screen porch perfect for al fresco dining, entertaining or enjoying life in Paradise. Great area for biking and near North Bay Bike Trail. Only a few blocks to Shore Acres Recreation Center, and ten minutes to downtown St. Pete, with many waterfront parks, museums and restaurants and easy access it I-275.