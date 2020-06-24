All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE

1595 Arizona Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1595 Arizona Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished, 2 bedroom 2 bath block home ready for annual lease. Utilities included in rent fee are water, sewer, trash, (up to $75/mo), electric (electric up to $75 per month), and yard service. Enjoy the convenience and popular Shore Acres neighborhood. Enter into a light and bright spacious living/dining room lined with sliding glass doors overlooking the enclosed screen porch. The gleaming kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets and counter space for food prep, built in cubbies, plus a breakfast bar. Generous sized master bedroom with a king size bed and en-suite master bath and walk in shower. Meticulous condition on a corner lot, with tropical landscaping. The back yard is fenced,screen porch perfect for al fresco dining, entertaining or enjoying life in Paradise. Great area for biking and near North Bay Bike Trail. Only a few blocks to Shore Acres Recreation Center, and ten minutes to downtown St. Pete, with many waterfront parks, museums and restaurants and easy access it I-275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE have any available units?
1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1595 ARIZONA AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus