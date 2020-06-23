1570 Robinson Drive North

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to the Jungle !!!! Better then new totally professionally remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath home in one of the most sought after areas in St Pete. Huge all new open custom kitchen with tons of countertops wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and center island. All three bathrooms are large and have been gutted, they are all new with more granite, wood vanities and some of the nicest tile work you will see anywhere. Home has new vinyl hurricane impact windows, new interior and exterior paint, new irrigation system with well pump to save your water bill. The lawn has new sod and landscaping. The back yard is it's own oasis with your French door that opens up to the new paver deck where you can enjoy the unbelievable trees and landscaping the Jungle Prada area is famous for. Come fall in love with the red brick exterior and cedar beam ceilings inside. There is indoor laundry new electrical and plumbing fixtures new flooring and trim work, just too many upgrades to list. Home shows like a new home. High and dry so no flood insurance needed Come see it today and fall in love Just a short walk to a public boat ramp, and the water. The property is also just a few miles from downtown St. Pete and the Gulf Beaches. This location and neighborhood has everything you could ever ask for.



Listing Courtesy Of MURPHY REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.