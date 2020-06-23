All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1570 Robinson Drive North

1570 Robinson Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1570 Robinson Drive North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to the Jungle !!!! Better then new totally professionally remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath home in one of the most sought after areas in St Pete. Huge all new open custom kitchen with tons of countertops wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and center island. All three bathrooms are large and have been gutted, they are all new with more granite, wood vanities and some of the nicest tile work you will see anywhere. Home has new vinyl hurricane impact windows, new interior and exterior paint, new irrigation system with well pump to save your water bill. The lawn has new sod and landscaping. The back yard is it's own oasis with your French door that opens up to the new paver deck where you can enjoy the unbelievable trees and landscaping the Jungle Prada area is famous for. Come fall in love with the red brick exterior and cedar beam ceilings inside. There is indoor laundry new electrical and plumbing fixtures new flooring and trim work, just too many upgrades to list. Home shows like a new home. High and dry so no flood insurance needed Come see it today and fall in love Just a short walk to a public boat ramp, and the water. The property is also just a few miles from downtown St. Pete and the Gulf Beaches. This location and neighborhood has everything you could ever ask for.

Listing Courtesy Of MURPHY REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 Robinson Drive North have any available units?
1570 Robinson Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1570 Robinson Drive North have?
Some of 1570 Robinson Drive North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 Robinson Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
1570 Robinson Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 Robinson Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1570 Robinson Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 1570 Robinson Drive North offer parking?
No, 1570 Robinson Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 1570 Robinson Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 Robinson Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 Robinson Drive North have a pool?
No, 1570 Robinson Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 1570 Robinson Drive North have accessible units?
No, 1570 Robinson Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 Robinson Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1570 Robinson Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
