All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1525 15TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1525 15TH STREET S
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:08 PM

1525 15TH STREET S

1525 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1525 15th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice Single Family Home for rent in St. Petersburg. This 3 bedroom 1 bath has a Spacious living room with original wood flooring. Kitchen has nice tile floor and ample storage with wood cabinets and lots of counter top space. Dining Room is off of the Kitchen with bedrooms and bath located off of the hallway. Great Split Floor Plan, two bedrooms have the original wood flooring, with third bedroom off of the Dining Room. Stackable washer/dryer hookups. Conveniently located to Shopping centers and Downtown St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 15TH STREET S have any available units?
1525 15TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 15TH STREET S have?
Some of 1525 15TH STREET S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 15TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1525 15TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 15TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1525 15TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1525 15TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 1525 15TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1525 15TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 15TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 15TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1525 15TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1525 15TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1525 15TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 15TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 15TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus