1525 15TH STREET S

Nice Single Family Home for rent in St. Petersburg. This 3 bedroom 1 bath has a Spacious living room with original wood flooring. Kitchen has nice tile floor and ample storage with wood cabinets and lots of counter top space. Dining Room is off of the Kitchen with bedrooms and bath located off of the hallway. Great Split Floor Plan, two bedrooms have the original wood flooring, with third bedroom off of the Dining Room. Stackable washer/dryer hookups. Conveniently located to Shopping centers and Downtown St. Petersburg.