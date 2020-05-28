152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE

Amenities

LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. A sought after Location convenient to all your favorite places!

Corner Lot Bright and Beautifully Well Kept Updated Vaulted ceilings 3 Bed room, 2 bath, 2 car garage, located in one of Beautiful Quite Northeast St. Petersburg neighborhoods with extra large back yard with patio and Vinyl fencing. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms with beautiful Granite counter tops and new sinks in 2018. Lovely Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floors are in the Spacious Living/Dining Room Combo. The Open Kitchen has all the Equipment needed for that Gourmet Cook. The Master Bedroom and en suite Bathroom are Very Spacious with Updated Fixture. Inside Laundry room, Top of the line efficient clean effect Trane Air conditioning. $43.00 non-refundable back ground application fee each. Maximum 2 Pets OK with non-refundable security deposit of $400. The water sprinkler system which uses a deep well so no water expense to the tenants for watering the lawn. Minimum Lease 12 months.

Close to lots of restaurants, top notch grocery stores, and shops and entertainment. 10 minutes to downtown St. Pete, 20 minutes to Tampa international airport, and 30 minutes to St. Pete beach.