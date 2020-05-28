All apartments in St. Petersburg
152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE

152 Tennessee Avenue Northeast · (727) 642-8496
Location

152 Tennessee Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. A sought after Location convenient to all your favorite places!
Corner Lot Bright and Beautifully Well Kept Updated Vaulted ceilings 3 Bed room, 2 bath, 2 car garage, located in one of Beautiful Quite Northeast St. Petersburg neighborhoods with extra large back yard with patio and Vinyl fencing. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms with beautiful Granite counter tops and new sinks in 2018. Lovely Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floors are in the Spacious Living/Dining Room Combo. The Open Kitchen has all the Equipment needed for that Gourmet Cook. The Master Bedroom and en suite Bathroom are Very Spacious with Updated Fixture. Inside Laundry room, Top of the line efficient clean effect Trane Air conditioning. $43.00 non-refundable back ground application fee each. Maximum 2 Pets OK with non-refundable security deposit of $400. The water sprinkler system which uses a deep well so no water expense to the tenants for watering the lawn. Minimum Lease 12 months.
Close to lots of restaurants, top notch grocery stores, and shops and entertainment. 10 minutes to downtown St. Pete, 20 minutes to Tampa international airport, and 30 minutes to St. Pete beach. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms with beautiful Granite counter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have any available units?
152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have?
Some of 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
