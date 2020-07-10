1501 16th St N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4ee3eb03d ---- Move in Special for a limited time -- HALF OFF your first full month's rent! Be the first to live at the new Nordica Flats Apartments conveniently located close to downtown St Pete with all its restaurants, retail stores, museums, and parks. Downtown Tampa is only a short 30 minute drive away. Just renovated inside and out!! This 3 story building with elevator has a total of 30 units, all completely renovated with open floor plans, stainless appliances, an eat in kitchen, and ensuite bath. Unit 108 is one of the first available - come and live where everything is brand new! Common area coin laundry on 2nd and 3rd floor Lot parking can be rented for $45/mo. Free street parking is available Tenant pays all utilities One dog up to 45 lbs or one cat OK with pet screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter's insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month's rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises