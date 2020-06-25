1490 63rd Terrace South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Move-in ready! No flood insurance required! This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home was recently remodeled with extreme attention to detail. From the high-end Allure Isocore luxury vinyl floors to the stunning travertine in the Florida room, this home is move-in ready for the next owner. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and an en-suite, while the second bedroom is adjacent to another beautifully remodeled bathroom and also features a walk-in closet. The well-appointed living room, dining, and spacious Florida room provide the perfect area for entertaining guests. A screened-in heated pool with plenty of room for Summer fun is just outside the sliding doors and overlooks the expansive and maturely landscaped grounds inclusive of 7 different types of banana plants, mature orange tree, pecan tree, and Meyers lemon tree. There are two storage sheds/workshops (one air conditioned) for additional storage. Recent updates include new roof with transferrable warranty, all electrical outlets, light switches, lighting, flooring throughout, interior paint, bathroom vanities and toilets, kitchen hardware, privacy fencing, and exterior paint...WOW! This home is minutes from Lake Vista Recreational Center with walking trails, fitness equipment, tennis courts, and more as well as less than ten minutes to Downtown St. Pete, beaches, and down the street from multiple boat ramps. Schedule an appointment to see this beautiful home today!



