Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool

This spacious two bedroom two bathrooms plus a den is located at the sought after Signature Place Condos. Enjoy water views from every room in your condo in this full service building with 24hr concierge, full gym, heated pool and extra storage. Do not wait schedule your viewing today!