St. Petersburg, FL
145 18th Ave Se
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

145 18th Ave Se

145 18th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

145 18th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE February 1, 2020. Welcome to Old Southeast St.Petes La Hacienda! Located 1 mile from St.Petes robust downtown you will find this quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. With tons of character, this home features a large open kitchen/dining/living room floor plan with a cathedral ceiling and lots of natural light. Large sliders open from the living room and master bedroom unto the very secluded tropical courtyard. All bedrooms enjoy open views of the courtyard and connect to the main living space through a hallway. The master suite has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom. Other features include hardwood floors, a laundry room with a full-size front load washer/dryer, two 2 off-street parking spaces, an outdoor shower, and a kitchen entryway. Centrally located, La Hacienda is minutes from the interstate, grocery stores, Bayfront Hospital, USFSP, downtown St.Pete and 1.5 blocks to our very own open-bay Lassing Park. You may bike, walk or Uber 1.5 miles to downtown with its large assortment shops, galleries, museums, and its vibrant nightlife. Available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 18th Ave Se have any available units?
145 18th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 18th Ave Se have?
Some of 145 18th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 18th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
145 18th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 18th Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 145 18th Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 145 18th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 145 18th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 145 18th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 18th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 18th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 145 18th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 145 18th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 145 18th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 145 18th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 18th Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.
