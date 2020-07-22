145 18th Ave Se

Amenities

AVAILABLE February 1, 2020. Welcome to Old Southeast St.Petes La Hacienda! Located 1 mile from St.Petes robust downtown you will find this quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. With tons of character, this home features a large open kitchen/dining/living room floor plan with a cathedral ceiling and lots of natural light. Large sliders open from the living room and master bedroom unto the very secluded tropical courtyard. All bedrooms enjoy open views of the courtyard and connect to the main living space through a hallway. The master suite has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom. Other features include hardwood floors, a laundry room with a full-size front load washer/dryer, two 2 off-street parking spaces, an outdoor shower, and a kitchen entryway. Centrally located, La Hacienda is minutes from the interstate, grocery stores, Bayfront Hospital, USFSP, downtown St.Pete and 1.5 blocks to our very own open-bay Lassing Park. You may bike, walk or Uber 1.5 miles to downtown with its large assortment shops, galleries, museums, and its vibrant nightlife. Available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.