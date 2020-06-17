All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
145 10TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

145 10TH AVENUE N

145 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

145 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
The "Pan American" is a beautiful Art Deco building in the heart of Historic Old Northeast. This 1/1 completely furnished condo with new decor, features gorgeous terrazzo floors, a laundry on the property, plenty of street parking at your doorstep and enjoy having a big walk in closet. Rental and water, electricity, sewer, garbage, cable, wifi are included. This is a private downstairs corner unit overlooking the garden. Located in a desirable, residential area close to Tampa Bay waterfront, minutes to Downtown, and the University of South Florida. Sorry no pets allowed. This is 6 month lease starting on 03/30/2020. Rent period is a minimun of 6 month and a max of 7 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 10TH AVENUE N have any available units?
145 10TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 10TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 145 10TH AVENUE N's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 10TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
145 10TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 10TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 145 10TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 145 10TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 145 10TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 145 10TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 10TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 10TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 145 10TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 145 10TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 145 10TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 145 10TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 10TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
