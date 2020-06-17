145 10TH AVENUE N

Amenities

The "Pan American" is a beautiful Art Deco building in the heart of Historic Old Northeast. This 1/1 completely furnished condo with new decor, features gorgeous terrazzo floors, a laundry on the property, plenty of street parking at your doorstep and enjoy having a big walk in closet. Rental and water, electricity, sewer, garbage, cable, wifi are included. This is a private downstairs corner unit overlooking the garden. Located in a desirable, residential area close to Tampa Bay waterfront, minutes to Downtown, and the University of South Florida. Sorry no pets allowed. This is 6 month lease starting on 03/30/2020. Rent period is a minimun of 6 month and a max of 7 months.