Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath updated home ideally located in Saint Petersburg close to downtown. This home has been updated throughout and features two spacious bedrooms. The open kitchen has been updated and includes a breakfast bar connected to the living room. Beyond the kitchen is a Florida room that has windows that let in beautiful natural sunlight. The back yard is fenced-in and has ally access with a covered carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1439 39TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1439 39TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.