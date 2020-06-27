All apartments in St. Petersburg
1439 39TH AVENUE N
1439 39TH AVENUE N

1439 39th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1439 39th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath updated home ideally located in Saint Petersburg close to downtown. This home has been updated throughout and features two spacious bedrooms. The open kitchen has been updated and includes a breakfast bar connected to the living room. Beyond the kitchen is a Florida room that has windows that let in beautiful natural sunlight. The back yard is fenced-in and has ally access with a covered carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 39TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1439 39TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 39TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1439 39TH AVENUE N's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 39TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1439 39TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 39TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1439 39TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1439 39TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1439 39TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1439 39TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 39TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 39TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1439 39TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1439 39TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1439 39TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 39TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 39TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
