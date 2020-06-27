1439 39TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath updated home ideally located in Saint Petersburg close to downtown. This home has been updated throughout and features two spacious bedrooms. The open kitchen has been updated and includes a breakfast bar connected to the living room. Beyond the kitchen is a Florida room that has windows that let in beautiful natural sunlight. The back yard is fenced-in and has ally access with a covered carport.