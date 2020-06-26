1420 15th St S

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Conveniently located 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the heart of St. Petersburg. Updates include new AC units, new flooring, updated kitchen appliances, and beautiful contemporary paint scheme. Natural light streams into every room in the house. Washer/dryer hook-ups just inside the back door. Contact us right now to schedule your viewing! This one doesn\'t disappoint!



Flooring: Tile

Last Sold Date: Oct 2016

Last Sold Price: $32,500

Rent Sqft: $1.36

Roof Type: Built up

Deposit: 1095

Exterior Material: Cement concrete

Floor Size: 805 sqft

Foundation Type: Footing

Last Remodel: 1965

Unit Count: 1

Lot Depth: 80 ft

Lot Width: 45 ft

Lot: 3,594 sqft