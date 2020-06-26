All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1420 15th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1420 15th St S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1420 15th St S

1420 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1420 15th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e0d7ba005 ----
Conveniently located 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the heart of St. Petersburg. Updates include new AC units, new flooring, updated kitchen appliances, and beautiful contemporary paint scheme. Natural light streams into every room in the house. Washer/dryer hook-ups just inside the back door. Contact us right now to schedule your viewing! This one doesn\'t disappoint!

Flooring: Tile
Last Sold Date: Oct 2016
Last Sold Price: $32,500
Rent Sqft: $1.36
Roof Type: Built up
Deposit: 1095
Exterior Material: Cement concrete
Floor Size: 805 sqft
Foundation Type: Footing
Last Remodel: 1965
Unit Count: 1
Lot Depth: 80 ft
Lot Width: 45 ft
Lot: 3,594 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 15th St S have any available units?
1420 15th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1420 15th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1420 15th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 15th St S pet-friendly?
No, 1420 15th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1420 15th St S offer parking?
No, 1420 15th St S does not offer parking.
Does 1420 15th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 15th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 15th St S have a pool?
No, 1420 15th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1420 15th St S have accessible units?
No, 1420 15th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 15th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 15th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 15th St S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 15th St S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus