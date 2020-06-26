1420 15th St S

Amenities
Conveniently located 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the heart of St. Petersburg. Updates include new AC units, new flooring, updated kitchen appliances, and beautiful contemporary paint scheme. Natural light streams into every room in the house. Washer/dryer hook-ups just inside the back door. Contact us right now to schedule your viewing! This one doesn\'t disappoint!
Flooring: Tile
Last Sold Date: Oct 2016
Last Sold Price: $32,500
Rent Sqft: $1.36
Roof Type: Built up
Deposit: 1095
Exterior Material: Cement concrete
Floor Size: 805 sqft
Foundation Type: Footing
Last Remodel: 1965
Unit Count: 1
Lot Depth: 80 ft
Lot Width: 45 ft
Lot: 3,594 sqft