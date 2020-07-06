1417 CANTERBURY ROAD N

Amenities

Move in Ready, two bedroom/ 1 bath home with indoor laundry, including washer and dryer. This cozy space has a New hot water heater and updated electrical panel. Front screened porch under a beautiful oak tree for morning coffee or wine, and an entrance bonus room with ceramic tile; parquet flooring in living area, and NEW carpet in both bedrooms. Very large fenced back yard with 2 patios, and a storage shed . Side driveway and yard opens to huge back yard with ample storage area for an RV, boat, or multiple toys, with room to work on them, and for the children to play. This is a quiet neighborhood, yet close to shopping, beaches, and downtown St Petersburg. This cute little home is priced right to lease quickly!