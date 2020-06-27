All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1413 7th St S

1413 7th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1413 7th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Uptown

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 Bed, 2 Bath For Rent - 5 Minutes From Downtown Saint Petersburg! - Welcome home to this charming craftsman bungalow! The Jackson Model offers 1400 sqft of turnkey luxury with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in new block construction. Upon entry youll experience an open concept with beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the home. The master suite is complemented by en-suite bath with stand-up shower accented with river rock. Two large guest rooms share a full hallway bath. Matching all wood shaker soft close cabinets accent the kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops give the house flow and synergy. The kitchen includes a 4-piece stainless steel GE appliance package. Brushed nickel fixtures and upgraded Moen faucets throughout. (*Photos are of an identical model. Lot size and colors will vary. The home for rent is not furnished*)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 7th St S have any available units?
1413 7th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 7th St S have?
Some of 1413 7th St S's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 7th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1413 7th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 7th St S pet-friendly?
No, 1413 7th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1413 7th St S offer parking?
No, 1413 7th St S does not offer parking.
Does 1413 7th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 7th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 7th St S have a pool?
No, 1413 7th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1413 7th St S have accessible units?
No, 1413 7th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 7th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 7th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
