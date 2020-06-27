1413 7th St S

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 Bed, 2 Bath For Rent - 5 Minutes From Downtown Saint Petersburg! - Welcome home to this charming craftsman bungalow! The Jackson Model offers 1400 sqft of turnkey luxury with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in new block construction. Upon entry youll experience an open concept with beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the home. The master suite is complemented by en-suite bath with stand-up shower accented with river rock. Two large guest rooms share a full hallway bath. Matching all wood shaker soft close cabinets accent the kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops give the house flow and synergy. The kitchen includes a 4-piece stainless steel GE appliance package. Brushed nickel fixtures and upgraded Moen faucets throughout. (*Photos are of an identical model. Lot size and colors will vary. The home for rent is not furnished*)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5044958)