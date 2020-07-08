All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

141 41st Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
North East Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
MOVE RIGHT IN to this beautifully renovated 3BR + 1BA + 2 car parking pad in a quiet downtown St Pete neighborhood. This home has an open-concept living room and kitchen with an eat-in bar that makes the space feel very open. New renovations that include - NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, NEW appliances, recessed lighting, and is open to the living room. NEW tile flooring throughout the house. The bathroom has a NEW vanity with a quartz counter top. There is a new large 2 car parking pad in the front and a large fully fenced backyard with a concrete patio off the kitchen - great for outdoor BBQ's! The home has a newer roof, newer windows, and a newer AC unit (all done in the last 3-4 years) and is block construction - this will save you money on your electric bills and keep you safe in a storm! There is also indoor laundry. There is alley access in the back with large double gates for boat parking or parking your car while on vacation. This home is meticulously maintained by very attentive owners. The rent includes LAWN CARE and the washer/dryer. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in a nicely renovated and maintenance free home in a wonderful neighborhood near downtown St Pete – you’ll be proud to call this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 41ST AVENUE NE have any available units?
141 41ST AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 41ST AVENUE NE have?
Some of 141 41ST AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 41ST AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
141 41ST AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 41ST AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 141 41ST AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 141 41ST AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 141 41ST AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 141 41ST AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 41ST AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 41ST AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 141 41ST AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 141 41ST AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 141 41ST AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 141 41ST AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 41ST AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

