141 41ST AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

MOVE RIGHT IN to this beautifully renovated 3BR + 1BA + 2 car parking pad in a quiet downtown St Pete neighborhood. This home has an open-concept living room and kitchen with an eat-in bar that makes the space feel very open. New renovations that include - NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, NEW appliances, recessed lighting, and is open to the living room. NEW tile flooring throughout the house. The bathroom has a NEW vanity with a quartz counter top. There is a new large 2 car parking pad in the front and a large fully fenced backyard with a concrete patio off the kitchen - great for outdoor BBQ's! The home has a newer roof, newer windows, and a newer AC unit (all done in the last 3-4 years) and is block construction - this will save you money on your electric bills and keep you safe in a storm! There is also indoor laundry. There is alley access in the back with large double gates for boat parking or parking your car while on vacation. This home is meticulously maintained by very attentive owners. The rent includes LAWN CARE and the washer/dryer. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in a nicely renovated and maintenance free home in a wonderful neighborhood near downtown St Pete – you’ll be proud to call this place home!