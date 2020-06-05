All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

1405 50TH AVENUE N

1405 50th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1405 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath near downtown St. Pete. with easy access to the interstate & the Gulf beaches. Located directly across the street from Roberts Community Center on 50th Ave. This is a nice house with a one car garage AND a covered carport. Large fenced yard & a screened porch. Well behaved pets considered. No exotic animals or aggressive dog breeds. This property does not accept housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 50TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1405 50TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 50TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1405 50TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 50TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1405 50TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 50TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 50TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 1405 50TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1405 50TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1405 50TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 50TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 50TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1405 50TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1405 50TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1405 50TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 50TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 50TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

