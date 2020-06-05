1405 50TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath near downtown St. Pete. with easy access to the interstate & the Gulf beaches. Located directly across the street from Roberts Community Center on 50th Ave. This is a nice house with a one car garage AND a covered carport. Large fenced yard & a screened porch. Well behaved pets considered. No exotic animals or aggressive dog breeds. This property does not accept housing vouchers.