2 bedroom 1 bath near downtown St. Pete. with easy access to the interstate & the Gulf beaches. Located directly across the street from Roberts Community Center on 50th Ave. This is a nice house with a one car garage AND a covered carport. Large fenced yard & a screened porch. Well behaved pets considered. No exotic animals or aggressive dog breeds. This property does not accept housing vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 50TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1405 50TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.