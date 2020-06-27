1402 Oak St NE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77c1a66095 ---- Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2000 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous duplex is now available. This home features a wide open floorplan an open concept kitchen. It boasts wood laminate floors throughout which keeps the home cool all year round. Water and lawn are included and there is a small, shared laundry room space. All homes offered by Great Jones are As-Is.