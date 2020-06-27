All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

1402 Oak St NE

1402 Oak Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Oak Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77c1a66095 ---- Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2000 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous duplex is now available. This home features a wide open floorplan an open concept kitchen. It boasts wood laminate floors throughout which keeps the home cool all year round. Water and lawn are included and there is a small, shared laundry room space. All homes offered by Great Jones are As-Is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Oak St NE have any available units?
1402 Oak St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1402 Oak St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Oak St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Oak St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Oak St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1402 Oak St NE offer parking?
No, 1402 Oak St NE does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Oak St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Oak St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Oak St NE have a pool?
No, 1402 Oak St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Oak St NE have accessible units?
No, 1402 Oak St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Oak St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Oak St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Oak St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Oak St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

