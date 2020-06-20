All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

14 JEFFERSON COURT S

14 Jefferson Court South · No Longer Available
Location

14 Jefferson Court South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
ELEGANT RESIDENCE IN MARINA BAY; located in a sought-after gated community, this Mediterranean-inspired home has it all! Impeccable attention has been paid to the many fine details throughout. Some of the sensational highlights include a private elevator, a fireplace, volume ceilings, archways, columns, crown molding and plantation shutters. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, snack bar opening to a family room and kitchenette for entertaining and informal meals. The living and dining rooms are perfectly designed for engaging in a more formal setting. The residence hosts four spacious bedrooms; the grand master suite boasts two walk-in closets, sliding doors stepping out to a tiled balcony, a master bath with dual sinks, granite counters, deep jetted tub, separate tiled shower and private water closet. The luxurious domicile offers three full and one half bathrooms, commodious screened and tiled lanai, in addition to an al fresco tiled balcony allowing one to enjoy spectacular outdoor Florida fun! This unparalleled dwelling with over 2,800 sq.ft. of stupendous living, designed on one level, encompasses a prodigious private garage with plenty of storage, workshop and boasting over 2,800 sq ft; the residence also features a carport. The breathtaking gated community of Marina Bay has natural landscaping, water views, private docks and slips, fishing pier, club house, fitness center, 2 community pools and hot tubs. The construction is superior to include poured concrete floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 JEFFERSON COURT S have any available units?
14 JEFFERSON COURT S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 JEFFERSON COURT S have?
Some of 14 JEFFERSON COURT S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 JEFFERSON COURT S currently offering any rent specials?
14 JEFFERSON COURT S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 JEFFERSON COURT S pet-friendly?
No, 14 JEFFERSON COURT S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 14 JEFFERSON COURT S offer parking?
Yes, 14 JEFFERSON COURT S offers parking.
Does 14 JEFFERSON COURT S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 JEFFERSON COURT S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 JEFFERSON COURT S have a pool?
Yes, 14 JEFFERSON COURT S has a pool.
Does 14 JEFFERSON COURT S have accessible units?
No, 14 JEFFERSON COURT S does not have accessible units.
Does 14 JEFFERSON COURT S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 JEFFERSON COURT S has units with dishwashers.
