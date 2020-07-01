137 114th N Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area parking pool tennis court

Windward Pointe 2 Bedroom - Commute to Tampa or Beaches - MUST SEE! - Fantastic Townhome located conveniently between the Gandy and Howard Franklin Bridges close to Tampa, St. Pete, Beautiful Beaches and Airports. Great 2 story townhome with covered parking, Pool and Tennis complex. Home boasts Ceramic Tile, Laminate Flooring, Great Lanai, Sparkling Kitchen, Bright and Cheery Interior, and Indoor Laundry. Water, garbage, and sewer included. On site car wash! Great Hidden Gem close to everything!



No Dogs Allowed



