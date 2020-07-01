All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

137 114th N Ave

137 114th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

137 114th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
pool
tennis court
Windward Pointe 2 Bedroom - Commute to Tampa or Beaches - MUST SEE! - Fantastic Townhome located conveniently between the Gandy and Howard Franklin Bridges close to Tampa, St. Pete, Beautiful Beaches and Airports. Great 2 story townhome with covered parking, Pool and Tennis complex. Home boasts Ceramic Tile, Laminate Flooring, Great Lanai, Sparkling Kitchen, Bright and Cheery Interior, and Indoor Laundry. Water, garbage, and sewer included. On site car wash! Great Hidden Gem close to everything!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4854520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 114th N Ave have any available units?
137 114th N Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 114th N Ave have?
Some of 137 114th N Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 114th N Ave currently offering any rent specials?
137 114th N Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 114th N Ave pet-friendly?
No, 137 114th N Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 137 114th N Ave offer parking?
Yes, 137 114th N Ave offers parking.
Does 137 114th N Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 114th N Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 114th N Ave have a pool?
Yes, 137 114th N Ave has a pool.
Does 137 114th N Ave have accessible units?
No, 137 114th N Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 137 114th N Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 114th N Ave has units with dishwashers.

