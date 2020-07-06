All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N

1360 Canterbury Road North · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Canterbury Road North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Tyrone Gardens

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Wow! Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Tyrone Gardens. You'll note the lush landscaping and juvenile palm trees the moment you approach the front door. This home sits on an over-sized, fenced-in lot perfect for barbecues, get-together's, and enjoying the warm Florida summers outdoors! Store your bicycles and beach gear in both of the large backyard sheds. Pull out of the rain right into your private carport. Location is key for this move-in ready home which features fresh paint, a fully remodeled bathroom, and brand new appliances! Situated right down the street from Tyrone Square Mall, world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment is just a few blocks away. Relax and kick back on the sugar sands of St. Pete Beach which is just a fifteen minute drive, or enjoy the fast-paced nightlife of downtown St. Petersburg, just a 20-minute drive. Hurry, wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N have any available units?
1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N have?
Some of 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N offers parking.
Does 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N have a pool?
No, 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N does not have units with dishwashers.

