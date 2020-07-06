1360 CANTERBURY ROAD N

Amenities

Wow! Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Tyrone Gardens. You'll note the lush landscaping and juvenile palm trees the moment you approach the front door. This home sits on an over-sized, fenced-in lot perfect for barbecues, get-together's, and enjoying the warm Florida summers outdoors! Store your bicycles and beach gear in both of the large backyard sheds. Pull out of the rain right into your private carport. Location is key for this move-in ready home which features fresh paint, a fully remodeled bathroom, and brand new appliances! Situated right down the street from Tyrone Square Mall, world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment is just a few blocks away. Relax and kick back on the sugar sands of St. Pete Beach which is just a fifteen minute drive, or enjoy the fast-paced nightlife of downtown St. Petersburg, just a 20-minute drive. Hurry, wont last!