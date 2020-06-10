All apartments in St. Petersburg
136 Davenport Ave NE
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

136 Davenport Ave NE

136 Davenport Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

136 Davenport Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXTRA CLEAN house.fenced back yard.Great location - Property Id: 156058

Single family home. Extra Clean 2 bedroom, 2 full bath....appr 1100 sq ft (bigger than it looks from outside)....Clean kitchen with white cabinets and appliances (built-in microwave, ceramic top stove, dishwasher, etc), all in nice condition and excellent working order. NEW tile floor throughout the house; new bathroom vanities; new ceiling fan in living area; central air and heat.... lots of room for storage, including large walk-in closet in master bedroom, spacious pantry, hall linen closet, shelving in both bedroom closets; bonus room open to kitchen can be used for dining, office or den; lots of natural light. Attached single-car garage with electric opener, washer and dryer furnished. Huge backyard completely enclosed by privacy fence, accessible from side door in garage; Utility shed in back yard. Easy access to the convenience of 4th St N, and not too far from downtown or I-275. Within one mile of Shorecrest Preparatory School and Shore Acres Elementary.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156058p
Property Id 156058

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5147647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Davenport Ave NE have any available units?
136 Davenport Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 Davenport Ave NE have?
Some of 136 Davenport Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Davenport Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
136 Davenport Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Davenport Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 136 Davenport Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 136 Davenport Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 136 Davenport Ave NE offers parking.
Does 136 Davenport Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Davenport Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Davenport Ave NE have a pool?
No, 136 Davenport Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 136 Davenport Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 136 Davenport Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Davenport Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Davenport Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
