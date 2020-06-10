136 Davenport Ave NE

Amenities
EXTRA CLEAN house.fenced back yard.Great location - Property Id: 156058
Single family home. Extra Clean 2 bedroom, 2 full bath....appr 1100 sq ft (bigger than it looks from outside)....Clean kitchen with white cabinets and appliances (built-in microwave, ceramic top stove, dishwasher, etc), all in nice condition and excellent working order. NEW tile floor throughout the house; new bathroom vanities; new ceiling fan in living area; central air and heat.... lots of room for storage, including large walk-in closet in master bedroom, spacious pantry, hall linen closet, shelving in both bedroom closets; bonus room open to kitchen can be used for dining, office or den; lots of natural light. Attached single-car garage with electric opener, washer and dryer furnished. Huge backyard completely enclosed by privacy fence, accessible from side door in garage; Utility shed in back yard. Easy access to the convenience of 4th St N, and not too far from downtown or I-275. Within one mile of Shorecrest Preparatory School and Shore Acres Elementary.
No Pets Allowed
