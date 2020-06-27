1318 59TH STREET N

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

UPDATED HOME!! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.GREAT LOCATION-TYRONE AREA- Close to Tyrone Square Mall, Shops and Restaurants. 15 minutes from the Gulf Beaches! This Lovely Updated Home is Very Spacious with New Paint, New Carpet & Beautiful Ceramic Tile Flooring. The Large Master Bedroom has Lovely Wood Flooring, A Walk in and Standard Closets. The Master Bath has a Glass Enclosed Walk in Shower. This Well-Equipped Kitchen Opens up to the Dining Area which makes it Great for Entertaining. The 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have New Carpet, New Paint and Ceiling fans with light fixtures. The Hall Bath has Tile Floors, Tile Shower Walls and is Conveniently Located for Guest. The Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hook Ups has Storage Cabinets above. A Huge Fenced Back Yard with a Storage Shed.