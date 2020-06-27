All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1318 59TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1318 59TH STREET N
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:25 PM

1318 59TH STREET N

1318 59th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1318 59th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Tyrone Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
UPDATED HOME!! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.GREAT LOCATION-TYRONE AREA- Close to Tyrone Square Mall, Shops and Restaurants. 15 minutes from the Gulf Beaches! This Lovely Updated Home is Very Spacious with New Paint, New Carpet & Beautiful Ceramic Tile Flooring. The Large Master Bedroom has Lovely Wood Flooring, A Walk in and Standard Closets. The Master Bath has a Glass Enclosed Walk in Shower. This Well-Equipped Kitchen Opens up to the Dining Area which makes it Great for Entertaining. The 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have New Carpet, New Paint and Ceiling fans with light fixtures. The Hall Bath has Tile Floors, Tile Shower Walls and is Conveniently Located for Guest. The Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hook Ups has Storage Cabinets above. A Huge Fenced Back Yard with a Storage Shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 59TH STREET N have any available units?
1318 59TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 59TH STREET N have?
Some of 1318 59TH STREET N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 59TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1318 59TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 59TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1318 59TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1318 59TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 1318 59TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 1318 59TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 59TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 59TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1318 59TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1318 59TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1318 59TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 59TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 59TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus