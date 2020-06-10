1317 15TH STREET S

Amenities

Beautifully Updated St.Pete Rental! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home updates include Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring, neutral wall colors and light fixtures. The galley style kitchen features new granite countertops, cabinets and stainless steel range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bedroom is spacious with full wall closet space. Master bath has new tile shower and flooring with new vanity, mirror and lighting. Bedrooms feature ceiling fans and nice size closet space. Hall bath comes with a tub/shower with new tile walls ,flooring, vanity, lighting and mirror. Nice parking area in rear yard with a one car carport and garage with easy access to the rear door. Convenient to public transportation and access to downtown St. Pete.