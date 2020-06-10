All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

1317 15th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated St.Pete Rental! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home updates include Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring, neutral wall colors and light fixtures. The galley style kitchen features new granite countertops, cabinets and stainless steel range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bedroom is spacious with full wall closet space. Master bath has new tile shower and flooring with new vanity, mirror and lighting. Bedrooms feature ceiling fans and nice size closet space. Hall bath comes with a tub/shower with new tile walls ,flooring, vanity, lighting and mirror. Nice parking area in rear yard with a one car carport and garage with easy access to the rear door. Convenient to public transportation and access to downtown St. Pete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 15TH STREET S have any available units?
1317 15TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 15TH STREET S have?
Some of 1317 15TH STREET S's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 15TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1317 15TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 15TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1317 15TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1317 15TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1317 15TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 1317 15TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 15TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 15TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1317 15TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1317 15TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1317 15TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 15TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 15TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
