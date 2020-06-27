All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 4 2019

1300 Prescott

1300 Prescott St S · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Prescott St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Extra Large 2 Bedroom - 1300 Prescott St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712

Extra LARGE 2BR/ 1BA single family home is ready for move-in. Includes a garage, central A/C and your own fenced in yard!

Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW CAN I SEE IT?
To see this home, after driving by, just give Nina a text or call at (813) 419-0938 .

WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?
contact Nina at (813) 419-0938 to schedule a showing and visit www.momentumpm.org to apply. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you do not qualify.

There is a $75 application fee for each adult.

WHAT MUST I BRING TO FINISH THE APPLICATION PROCESS?

1. Money Order for App Fee: $75/adult

2. Photo ID

3. A 2nd form of ID (i.e. Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, Passport)

4. Last 3 Months of Pay Stubs + any other documents proving your gross income is a minimum of $2,500****

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
Income requirements range from 2.5-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent. Must be paid to hold the property for up to 2 weeks.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.

(RLNE5066250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Prescott have any available units?
1300 Prescott doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Prescott have?
Some of 1300 Prescott's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Prescott currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Prescott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Prescott pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Prescott is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Prescott offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Prescott offers parking.
Does 1300 Prescott have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Prescott does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Prescott have a pool?
No, 1300 Prescott does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Prescott have accessible units?
No, 1300 Prescott does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Prescott have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Prescott does not have units with dishwashers.
