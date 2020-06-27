Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Extra Large 2 Bedroom - 1300 Prescott St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712



Extra LARGE 2BR/ 1BA single family home is ready for move-in. Includes a garage, central A/C and your own fenced in yard!



Schedule a showing before it's too late!



HOW CAN I SEE IT?

To see this home, after driving by, just give Nina a text or call at (813) 419-0938 .



WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?

contact Nina at (813) 419-0938 to schedule a showing and visit www.momentumpm.org to apply. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you do not qualify.



There is a $75 application fee for each adult.



WHAT MUST I BRING TO FINISH THE APPLICATION PROCESS?



1. Money Order for App Fee: $75/adult



2. Photo ID



3. A 2nd form of ID (i.e. Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, Passport)



4. Last 3 Months of Pay Stubs + any other documents proving your gross income is a minimum of $2,500****



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

Income requirements range from 2.5-3 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent. Must be paid to hold the property for up to 2 weeks.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit (Same as Rent)

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.



(RLNE5066250)