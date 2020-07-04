1285 85TH TERRACE N

Amenities
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this fresly painted and brand new carpet throughout condo. Located in the
Jamestown Community with easy access to all things Tampa Bay. Less than 10 minutes to Downtown St. Pete and
Tampa.
This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the back of the community with no one behind it. Nice screened in
patio and small storage unit right off the living room. Master suite has a private bath and walk in closet. Put your own
personal touches on the kitchen and baths and you will have a gorgeous place to call home.