All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1285 85TH TERRACE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1285 85TH TERRACE N
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

1285 85TH TERRACE N

1285 85th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1285 85th Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Jamestown

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this fresly painted and brand new carpet throughout condo. Located in the
Jamestown Community with easy access to all things Tampa Bay. Less than 10 minutes to Downtown St. Pete and
Tampa.
This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the back of the community with no one behind it. Nice screened in
patio and small storage unit right off the living room. Master suite has a private bath and walk in closet. Put your own
personal touches on the kitchen and baths and you will have a gorgeous place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 85TH TERRACE N have any available units?
1285 85TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 85TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 1285 85TH TERRACE N's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 85TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
1285 85TH TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 85TH TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 1285 85TH TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1285 85TH TERRACE N offer parking?
No, 1285 85TH TERRACE N does not offer parking.
Does 1285 85TH TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 85TH TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 85TH TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 1285 85TH TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 1285 85TH TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 1285 85TH TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 85TH TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1285 85TH TERRACE N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus