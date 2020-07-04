1285 85TH TERRACE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this fresly painted and brand new carpet throughout condo. Located in the

Jamestown Community with easy access to all things Tampa Bay. Less than 10 minutes to Downtown St. Pete and

Tampa.

This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the back of the community with no one behind it. Nice screened in

patio and small storage unit right off the living room. Master suite has a private bath and walk in closet. Put your own

personal touches on the kitchen and baths and you will have a gorgeous place to call home.