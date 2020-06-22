1281 84th Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool pool table tennis court clubhouse

Lovely, well-cared 2 BR 2 BA condo overlooking the pool and tennis courts (2nd floor - no noise!) in Jamestown for rent - $1250 unfurnished/ $1275 furnished. 1 year lease. 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 Full baths (in suite master bath), each spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet. Screened in porch and Rent includes water, trash, Cable and full rights to pool, tennis courts and clubhouse with pool table and party room. Renter only pays for electric and wifi. All furnishings can be provided but bring your own sofa!



Please contact 703-314-2005 for more information.