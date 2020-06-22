All apartments in St. Petersburg
1281 84th Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1281 84th Ave N

1281 84th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1281 84th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Jamestown

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
pool table
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
internet access
tennis court
Lovely, well-cared 2 BR 2 BA condo overlooking the pool and tennis courts (2nd floor - no noise!) in Jamestown for rent - $1250 unfurnished/ $1275 furnished. 1 year lease. 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 Full baths (in suite master bath), each spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet. Screened in porch and Rent includes water, trash, Cable and full rights to pool, tennis courts and clubhouse with pool table and party room. Renter only pays for electric and wifi. All furnishings can be provided but bring your own sofa!

Please contact 703-314-2005 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 84th Ave N have any available units?
1281 84th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1281 84th Ave N have?
Some of 1281 84th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 84th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1281 84th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 84th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1281 84th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1281 84th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1281 84th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1281 84th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 84th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 84th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 1281 84th Ave N has a pool.
Does 1281 84th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1281 84th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 84th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281 84th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
