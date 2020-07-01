126 SW Lincoln Cir N

Amenities
Quaint 2/1 Home in Edgemoor Neighborhood - This adorably cozy 2/1 home in Edgemoor Neighborhood has hardwood floors, sun-room and specious backyard. Driveway can facilitate 2 cars. In the back of the property you will find shed for any additional storage.
Application fee is $50.00 per adult,
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets, No Aggressive Breed Dogs)
Administration Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.
No Evictions,
No landlord collections,
No utility collections
Within last 5 years
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE5474344)