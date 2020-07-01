All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

126 SW Lincoln Cir N

126 Southwest Lincoln Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

126 Southwest Lincoln Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
extra storage
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Quaint 2/1 Home in Edgemoor Neighborhood - This adorably cozy 2/1 home in Edgemoor Neighborhood has hardwood floors, sun-room and specious backyard. Driveway can facilitate 2 cars. In the back of the property you will find shed for any additional storage.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult,
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets, No Aggressive Breed Dogs)
Administration Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions,
No landlord collections,
No utility collections
Within last 5 years

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE5474344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 SW Lincoln Cir N have any available units?
126 SW Lincoln Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 SW Lincoln Cir N have?
Some of 126 SW Lincoln Cir N's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 SW Lincoln Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
126 SW Lincoln Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 SW Lincoln Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 126 SW Lincoln Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 126 SW Lincoln Cir N offer parking?
No, 126 SW Lincoln Cir N does not offer parking.
Does 126 SW Lincoln Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 SW Lincoln Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 SW Lincoln Cir N have a pool?
No, 126 SW Lincoln Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 126 SW Lincoln Cir N have accessible units?
Yes, 126 SW Lincoln Cir N has accessible units.
Does 126 SW Lincoln Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 SW Lincoln Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.

