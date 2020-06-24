All apartments in St. Petersburg
126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE

126 Catalan Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

126 Catalan Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Take a stroll up the pavered walk and under the canopy oak to see this charming 3-bedroom/2-bath pool home in desirable Snell Isle. The living area is warmed by a wood-burning fireplace and accented with original wood floors. Adjacent to the living space is the remodeled kitchen featuring on-trend grey wood cabinetry, Carrara marble countertops and stainless steel, gas appliances. At the end of the day, relax in the very private backyard which includes a saltwater pool and ample entertaining space. Convenient to all that Downtown St. Petersburg has to offer - local dining and retail establishments, museums, miles of sidewalks and gorgeous views of Coffee Pot Bayou.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
Yes, 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE has a pool.
Does 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.
