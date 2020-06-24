126 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE

Amenities
Take a stroll up the pavered walk and under the canopy oak to see this charming 3-bedroom/2-bath pool home in desirable Snell Isle. The living area is warmed by a wood-burning fireplace and accented with original wood floors. Adjacent to the living space is the remodeled kitchen featuring on-trend grey wood cabinetry, Carrara marble countertops and stainless steel, gas appliances. At the end of the day, relax in the very private backyard which includes a saltwater pool and ample entertaining space. Convenient to all that Downtown St. Petersburg has to offer - local dining and retail establishments, museums, miles of sidewalks and gorgeous views of Coffee Pot Bayou.