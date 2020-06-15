All apartments in St. Petersburg
125 RICARDO WAY NE
125 RICARDO WAY NE

125 Ricardo Way Northeast · (727) 481-2165
Location

125 Ricardo Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
COMPLETELY UPDATED LIGHT AND BRIGHT END UNIT COMBINED WITH LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ! Live in Prestigious Snell Isle and enjoy Downtown St Petersburg and 4th Street without dealing with the traffic, parking, noise, or security issues. Almost 900 square feet with spacious bedroom that has room for large furniture, efficient impact resistant hurricane windows, warm gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen with marble floor, all new remodeled bath, and an additional heated and cooled bonus Florida room, perfect for your office or exercise room, and plants would love to call this space their own. Enjoy low utility costs with newer Trane central air conditioning with gas heat, and tank-less gas fired hot water heater. Plenty of room for clothes in the walk-in closet and lawn maintenance, water, garbage, and sewer and one car covered parking with storage is included in the rent. On site coin laundry. Walk or bike to Coffee Pot Bayou Waterfront, Vinoy Golf Course, 4th Street Corridor and Downtown St Petersburg with endless dining and entertainment options, North Shore Park with tennis courts, pool, beach, and even a guided tour through Gizella Kopsick Arboretum with over 500 types of Palm Trees! Don't delay, come see this home today. Sorry no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 RICARDO WAY NE have any available units?
125 RICARDO WAY NE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 RICARDO WAY NE have?
Some of 125 RICARDO WAY NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 RICARDO WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
125 RICARDO WAY NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 RICARDO WAY NE pet-friendly?
No, 125 RICARDO WAY NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 125 RICARDO WAY NE offer parking?
Yes, 125 RICARDO WAY NE does offer parking.
Does 125 RICARDO WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 RICARDO WAY NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 RICARDO WAY NE have a pool?
Yes, 125 RICARDO WAY NE has a pool.
Does 125 RICARDO WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 125 RICARDO WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 RICARDO WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 RICARDO WAY NE does not have units with dishwashers.
