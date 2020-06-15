125 RICARDO WAY NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

COMPLETELY UPDATED LIGHT AND BRIGHT END UNIT COMBINED WITH LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ! Live in Prestigious Snell Isle and enjoy Downtown St Petersburg and 4th Street without dealing with the traffic, parking, noise, or security issues. Almost 900 square feet with spacious bedroom that has room for large furniture, efficient impact resistant hurricane windows, warm gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen with marble floor, all new remodeled bath, and an additional heated and cooled bonus Florida room, perfect for your office or exercise room, and plants would love to call this space their own. Enjoy low utility costs with newer Trane central air conditioning with gas heat, and tank-less gas fired hot water heater. Plenty of room for clothes in the walk-in closet and lawn maintenance, water, garbage, and sewer and one car covered parking with storage is included in the rent. On site coin laundry. Walk or bike to Coffee Pot Bayou Waterfront, Vinoy Golf Course, 4th Street Corridor and Downtown St Petersburg with endless dining and entertainment options, North Shore Park with tennis courts, pool, beach, and even a guided tour through Gizella Kopsick Arboretum with over 500 types of Palm Trees! Don't delay, come see this home today. Sorry no pets and no smoking.