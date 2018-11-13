All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

125 97TH AVENUE NE

125 97th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

125 97th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Riviera Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
6 month lease. Beautifully furnished and updated waterfront pool home in the Riviera Bay area with (4) bedrooms (2) bathrooms and a (2) car garage. The Florida lifestyle truly starts here with the incredible outdoor space. The saltwater pool is complete with a Jacuzzi and is surrounded by an extensive paver patio. This covered patio is spectacular featuring a louvered roof, fans and mister as seen at armature works and is perfect for watching the sun come up. The kitchen is complete with wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. The master is split from the other bedrooms and is spacious with a queen bed, walk-in closet and beautiful en-suite bathroom with tiled shower and glass surround. The remaining bedrooms are good sized with the 4th bedroom set up as an office/den. The neighborhood has a great boat ramp, Christmas Boat parade, 2 annual yard sales and 2 neighborhood parks.

Perfect location for commuting to downtown St. Pete, Tampa, Clearwater Airport and Tampa International Airport.
Available for a 6 month lease only starting immediately (flexible). Pool maintenance and general landscaping and basic cable and WiFi internet included. Ideal for seasonal residents, persons looking to purchase or executive rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 97TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
125 97TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 97TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 125 97TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 97TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
125 97TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 97TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 125 97TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 125 97TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 125 97TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 125 97TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 97TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 97TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 125 97TH AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 125 97TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 125 97TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 97TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 97TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
