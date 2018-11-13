125 97TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

6 month lease. Beautifully furnished and updated waterfront pool home in the Riviera Bay area with (4) bedrooms (2) bathrooms and a (2) car garage. The Florida lifestyle truly starts here with the incredible outdoor space. The saltwater pool is complete with a Jacuzzi and is surrounded by an extensive paver patio. This covered patio is spectacular featuring a louvered roof, fans and mister as seen at armature works and is perfect for watching the sun come up. The kitchen is complete with wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. The master is split from the other bedrooms and is spacious with a queen bed, walk-in closet and beautiful en-suite bathroom with tiled shower and glass surround. The remaining bedrooms are good sized with the 4th bedroom set up as an office/den. The neighborhood has a great boat ramp, Christmas Boat parade, 2 annual yard sales and 2 neighborhood parks.



Perfect location for commuting to downtown St. Pete, Tampa, Clearwater Airport and Tampa International Airport.

Available for a 6 month lease only starting immediately (flexible). Pool maintenance and general landscaping and basic cable and WiFi internet included. Ideal for seasonal residents, persons looking to purchase or executive rental.