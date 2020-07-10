125 8th Ave N

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8224ce7037 ----
Available May 1 - tenant occupied
12 mo minimum lease
This ground floor unit opens onto the large front porch of this historic building
Very large one bedroom, TWO bath apartment was just remodeled.
CENTRAL AIR!
Period details include a decorative fireplace in LR and large windows
En suite bathroom with pedestal sink
Newer white cabinets and appliances in the kitchen
Courtyard and on-site laundry in back is shared
Water, sewer, trash included
Street parking available
Sorry no pets
Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental
$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.
Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit
All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises