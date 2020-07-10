125 8th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8224ce7037 ----

Available May 1 - tenant occupied



12 mo minimum lease



This ground floor unit opens onto the large front porch of this historic building



Very large one bedroom, TWO bath apartment was just remodeled.



CENTRAL AIR!



Period details include a decorative fireplace in LR and large windows



En suite bathroom with pedestal sink



Newer white cabinets and appliances in the kitchen



Courtyard and on-site laundry in back is shared



Water, sewer, trash included



Street parking available



Sorry no pets



Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises