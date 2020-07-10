All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 125 8th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
125 8th Ave N
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:04 PM

125 8th Ave N

125 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

125 8th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8224ce7037 ----
Available May 1 - tenant occupied

12 mo minimum lease

This ground floor unit opens onto the large front porch of this historic building

Very large one bedroom, TWO bath apartment was just remodeled.

CENTRAL AIR!

Period details include a decorative fireplace in LR and large windows

En suite bathroom with pedestal sink

Newer white cabinets and appliances in the kitchen

Courtyard and on-site laundry in back is shared

Water, sewer, trash included

Street parking available

Sorry no pets

Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 8th Ave N have any available units?
125 8th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 8th Ave N have?
Some of 125 8th Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 8th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
125 8th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 8th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 125 8th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 125 8th Ave N offer parking?
No, 125 8th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 125 8th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 8th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 8th Ave N have a pool?
No, 125 8th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 125 8th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 125 8th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 125 8th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 8th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus