1233 Oak St NE

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6997ae011 ----
Available now -- move in must be within 30 days
In the heart of the historic Old Northeast neighborhood, a 1 BR 1 Bath apartment
Hardwood floors in main areas; vinyl in kitchen and bath
Window unit air; baseboard heat
Ceiling fans in LR and BR
Eat in kitchen has full size gas stove; white refrigerator and original white wood cabinets
Good closet space in 2 walk in closets - one in LR, one in BR
Water/sewer/trash and gas included
On site coin laundry
Street parking
One dog under 40 lbs or one cat with pet app fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds.
$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.
Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit
All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises