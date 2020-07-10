1233 Oak St NE

Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6997ae011 ----

Available now -- move in must be within 30 days



In the heart of the historic Old Northeast neighborhood, a 1 BR 1 Bath apartment



Hardwood floors in main areas; vinyl in kitchen and bath



Window unit air; baseboard heat



Ceiling fans in LR and BR



Eat in kitchen has full size gas stove; white refrigerator and original white wood cabinets



Good closet space in 2 walk in closets - one in LR, one in BR



Water/sewer/trash and gas included



On site coin laundry



Street parking



One dog under 40 lbs or one cat with pet app fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds.



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises