1233 Oak St NE

1233 Oak Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Oak Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6997ae011 ----
Available now -- move in must be within 30 days

In the heart of the historic Old Northeast neighborhood, a 1 BR 1 Bath apartment

Hardwood floors in main areas; vinyl in kitchen and bath

Window unit air; baseboard heat

Ceiling fans in LR and BR

Eat in kitchen has full size gas stove; white refrigerator and original white wood cabinets

Good closet space in 2 walk in closets - one in LR, one in BR

Water/sewer/trash and gas included

On site coin laundry

Street parking

One dog under 40 lbs or one cat with pet app fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds.

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Oak St NE have any available units?
1233 Oak St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Oak St NE have?
Some of 1233 Oak St NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Oak St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Oak St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Oak St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Oak St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Oak St NE offer parking?
No, 1233 Oak St NE does not offer parking.
Does 1233 Oak St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Oak St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Oak St NE have a pool?
No, 1233 Oak St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Oak St NE have accessible units?
No, 1233 Oak St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Oak St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Oak St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

