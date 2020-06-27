1230 27TH STREET N

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful 1950's home. Updated with modern conveniences and keeping a touch of historic charm. Located in the heart of St. Petersburg in the North Kenwood area. Close to shopping and and Downtown as well as a short drive to the interstate for commuters. As you walk up you are greeted by a beautiful screen in front porch perfect for Florida outdoor enjoyment. The house welcomes you with original hard wood floors and 1950's archways and architecture. 3 complete bedrooms all very well sized. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and wood cabinets. Small eat in area of kitchen perfect for a breakfast table or additional seating. Master bath has stand up shower and there is plenty of storage throughout the home. Passing through he kitchen will take you to your attached laundry room and allow access to the fully fenced back yard. Property comes with storage shed and a large concrete parking pad for vehicles or any extra toys you may possess. Come see this delightfully charming home. Pets welcome!