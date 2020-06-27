All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1230 27TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1230 27TH STREET N
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:36 AM

1230 27TH STREET N

1230 27th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1230 27th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this beautiful 1950's home. Updated with modern conveniences and keeping a touch of historic charm. Located in the heart of St. Petersburg in the North Kenwood area. Close to shopping and and Downtown as well as a short drive to the interstate for commuters. As you walk up you are greeted by a beautiful screen in front porch perfect for Florida outdoor enjoyment. The house welcomes you with original hard wood floors and 1950's archways and architecture. 3 complete bedrooms all very well sized. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and wood cabinets. Small eat in area of kitchen perfect for a breakfast table or additional seating. Master bath has stand up shower and there is plenty of storage throughout the home. Passing through he kitchen will take you to your attached laundry room and allow access to the fully fenced back yard. Property comes with storage shed and a large concrete parking pad for vehicles or any extra toys you may possess. Come see this delightfully charming home. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 27TH STREET N have any available units?
1230 27TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 27TH STREET N have?
Some of 1230 27TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 27TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1230 27TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 27TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 27TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 1230 27TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1230 27TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 1230 27TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 27TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 27TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1230 27TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1230 27TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1230 27TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 27TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 27TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus