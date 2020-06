Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, annual, unfurnished single family home with a nice bonus room. There is newer carpet in the entire living area and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. A portion of the garage has been converted into a bonus room for extra interior living space. The kitchen and bathrooms have numerous updates, that make this home move in ready. The large yard is very inviting for cooking and enjoying the outdoors.