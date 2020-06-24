All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
122 POMPANO DRIVE SE
122 POMPANO DRIVE SE

122 Pompano Drive Southeast
Location

122 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Waterfront rental. Seasonal Vacation home. 3 month minimum required stay. All brand new interior and furnishings, super cute, super clean.. Price includes all utilities, community features and cable TV. Breath taking water views (pond)from your outside large patio locate directly off the main living room of this incredibly furnished super large 1 bedroom furnished Condo. This unit is in Waterside at Coquina Keys North Village. A paradise of luxury and incredible resort amenities. 24-hour guard gated waterfront complex in St Petersburg, located directly on Tampa bay. Large master bedroom, large living and dining room, inside laundry, Includes rent, water, electric, cable and internet. Fully One stop move-in ready. Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
122 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
122 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
