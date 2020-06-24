122 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Waterfront rental. Seasonal Vacation home. 3 month minimum required stay. All brand new interior and furnishings, super cute, super clean.. Price includes all utilities, community features and cable TV. Breath taking water views (pond)from your outside large patio locate directly off the main living room of this incredibly furnished super large 1 bedroom furnished Condo. This unit is in Waterside at Coquina Keys North Village. A paradise of luxury and incredible resort amenities. 24-hour guard gated waterfront complex in St Petersburg, located directly on Tampa bay. Large master bedroom, large living and dining room, inside laundry, Includes rent, water, electric, cable and internet. Fully One stop move-in ready. Sorry no pets