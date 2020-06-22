All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE

121 Seahorse Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

121 Seahorse Dr SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in desirable waterfront community at Coquina Key North. The community is pet friendly and has many amenities including swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts and is gated with 24 hours security. There is a nice kitchen with granite counter tops leading to the very spacious living and dining room area. The unit also has a covered balcony, plenty of storage space, walk in closet in the master and new hard wood flooring to be completed prior to move in. Waterside at Coquina Key is just minutes from downtown and a short drive to the beaches

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have any available units?
121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have?
Some of 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus