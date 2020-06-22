121 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in desirable waterfront community at Coquina Key North. The community is pet friendly and has many amenities including swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts and is gated with 24 hours security. There is a nice kitchen with granite counter tops leading to the very spacious living and dining room area. The unit also has a covered balcony, plenty of storage space, walk in closet in the master and new hard wood flooring to be completed prior to move in. Waterside at Coquina Key is just minutes from downtown and a short drive to the beaches