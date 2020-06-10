1200 GANDY BOULEVARD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room car wash area clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

If you are looking for a short term rental close to Down Town St. Petersburg, The magnificent Clearwater Beaches and Down Town Tampa then this is the rental for you. Enjoy Luxury Condo Living and leave the world behind. The condo features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, in unit laundry, All Brand New Furniture through out. King size bed in the master with a walk in closet and a pull out queen bed in the Italian Leather sofa for extra guests. This condo sleeps 4 comfortably. The amenities on the property include an Oversized in ground pool with Hot Tub, WIFI Connection, Grilling Station and Picnic Area, Two lighted Tennis Courts, New Fitness Center, Recreational Clubhouse with catering kitchen, Business Center, Conference Room, Car Wash, Lake Views, 32 Acres of Gated Community Preserve Area with Natural Landscaping.