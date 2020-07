Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Call George Fly 727 258 1880 today to see this lake front one bedroom in the heart of St Petersburg! Start enjoying lake views from your private screened in covered patio. This unit is located in a quiet location, has tile through out and a walk in closet to help you feel right at home. Sorry no pets allowed in the building.