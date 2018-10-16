All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 120 1/2 19th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
120 1/2 19th Ave N
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

120 1/2 19th Ave N

120 1/2 19th Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

120 1/2 19th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Call: John Murphy 727-828-8658 or
Email: jmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $850.00 / Deposit: $875.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment with a cozy cottage feel. Private covered parking. Stacked washer and dryer in the unit! Lawn service included. Some gas appliances. Minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg, parks, restaurants and shopping. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in. One pet under 50lbs allowed with pet application and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 1/2 19th Ave N have any available units?
120 1/2 19th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 1/2 19th Ave N have?
Some of 120 1/2 19th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 1/2 19th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
120 1/2 19th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 1/2 19th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 1/2 19th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 120 1/2 19th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 120 1/2 19th Ave N offers parking.
Does 120 1/2 19th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 1/2 19th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 1/2 19th Ave N have a pool?
No, 120 1/2 19th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 120 1/2 19th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 120 1/2 19th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 120 1/2 19th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 1/2 19th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus