120 1/2 19th Ave N

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Call: John Murphy 727-828-8658 or

Email: jmurphy@bhhsflpg.com

Rent: $850.00 / Deposit: $875.00

Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment with a cozy cottage feel. Private covered parking. Stacked washer and dryer in the unit! Lawn service included. Some gas appliances. Minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg, parks, restaurants and shopping. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in. One pet under 50lbs allowed with pet application and non-refundable pet fee.