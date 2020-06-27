118 20TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

OLD NORTH EAST, LOCATION! Enjoy Living in Highly Desirable Historic Old North East. Updated Home with Open Floor plan, Dining Room, Living Room,Bonus Room, Spacious Kitchen with Granite counter tops and New Appliances & A/C . Master Bedroom features an En-suite and spacious closet. 2nd Bedroom Features 2 Closets and shares the Main Bathroom. Bonus-room is filled by natural light and has access to the fenced back yard and Garage. A Must See. There is a Public Beach, tennis courts, community pool, Beach Volley Ball, park, dog park and Boat Ramp near by. Rent is $2,600 a month. 1 Car Garage with Laundry. 1 Small Pet, At Owners Discretion, with a Non-refundable $350 Pet Fee. Water, trash, lawn included. 1st and Security Deposit due at Lease

Must have Good Credit and Clean Background check, no evictions. Renters Insurance, Required Smoke Free home.