Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:10 AM

118 20TH AVENUE N

118 20th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

118 20th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
OLD NORTH EAST, LOCATION! Enjoy Living in Highly Desirable Historic Old North East. Updated Home with Open Floor plan, Dining Room, Living Room,Bonus Room, Spacious Kitchen with Granite counter tops and New Appliances & A/C . Master Bedroom features an En-suite and spacious closet. 2nd Bedroom Features 2 Closets and shares the Main Bathroom. Bonus-room is filled by natural light and has access to the fenced back yard and Garage. A Must See. There is a Public Beach, tennis courts, community pool, Beach Volley Ball, park, dog park and Boat Ramp near by. Rent is $2,600 a month. 1 Car Garage with Laundry. 1 Small Pet, At Owners Discretion, with a Non-refundable $350 Pet Fee. Water, trash, lawn included. 1st and Security Deposit due at Lease
Must have Good Credit and Clean Background check, no evictions. Renters Insurance, Required Smoke Free home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

