117 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Wonderful first floor large 2 bedroom waterfront condominium in waterside at Coquina Keys North Village. From this condos large brick patio you are able to look directly at the Downtown St.Petersburg Skyline. View the downtown fireworks and festivities from your own patio. This is a large condo at nearly 1000 sq feet. the community boasts in resort style features, from swimming, tennis, walking trails and fitness center. All in the 24 hour guard gated community. Inside the first floor condo is an update unit, plenty of room, good size two bedroom and water views from the main front of the condo. The unit has all newer appliances including a washer and dryer.