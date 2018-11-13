All apartments in St. Petersburg
117 POMPANO DRIVE SE

117 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

117 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Wonderful first floor large 2 bedroom waterfront condominium in waterside at Coquina Keys North Village. From this condos large brick patio you are able to look directly at the Downtown St.Petersburg Skyline. View the downtown fireworks and festivities from your own patio. This is a large condo at nearly 1000 sq feet. the community boasts in resort style features, from swimming, tennis, walking trails and fitness center. All in the 24 hour guard gated community. Inside the first floor condo is an update unit, plenty of room, good size two bedroom and water views from the main front of the condo. The unit has all newer appliances including a washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
117 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
117 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
