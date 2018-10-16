116 23RD STREET N

Amenities

6-months minimum lease option! Tired of apartment living with noisy neighbors around you? Then this dog-friendly (large breeds allowed), charming and updated Craftsman cottage in the heart of Historic Kenwood is for you. Full of historic charm and located on a quiet brick street, this beautiful home offers tranquility and a private yard, yet is in very short walking distance to the bustle and fun of Central Ave and the Grand Central District. Tons of great local stores, galleries, bars and breweries and some of the most exciting culinary options St. Pete has to offer are only 2 minutes away. Only minutes to Downtown St. Pete and the waterfront, only 15 minutes from the sandy Gulf beaches and only 20 minutes to Tampa International Airport- this home is really in the perfect location. 2 bedrooms, original fireplace and wood floors, beautiful built-ins, great kitchen, private patio and low-maintenance yard as well as a garage with separate washer & dryer. Pets welcome. Offered furnished for your convenience, 6-months minimum lease option. Just bring your toothbrush and move right in! Don't miss out- make an appointment today.