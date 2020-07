Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice, Cozy home located on a corner lot. This home is minutes way from Tropicana Field, downtown and around the corner from parks. Section 8 will not be accepted. Tenant must make 2.5x the rent. $1500 security deposit and first month rent $995 will be due prior to moving in. $300 non-refundable pet fee, Maximum of two pets (no dangerous breeds). Washer and Dryer can be included for and additional $25/month.