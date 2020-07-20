1138 51st Avenue North

Amenities

Freshly painted kichen and hot new price. Don't miss this great value! Very well maintained 3/2 block home High and dry in Northeast St. Pete. Located only a block away from Roberts Park, it is perfectly located for recreation and the highway for your commute. The exterior has ample parking and a pad that wraps around the left side of the house to park your trailer or toys. The backyard has plenty of fenced in room for whatever entertaining you like to do. The interior boasts a split floor plan with the MASTER ENSUITE on one side and the other rooms on the other side. Plenty of shopping and entertainment just a short distance away. NON FLOOD ZONE. HVAC (2018). ROOF (2013). WINDOWS (2016) VINYL FENCE (2015). RAIN GUTTERS (2018). Make this one your new home!



