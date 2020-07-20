All apartments in St. Petersburg
1138 51st Avenue North

Location

1138 51st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

Freshly painted kichen and hot new price. Don't miss this great value! Very well maintained 3/2 block home High and dry in Northeast St. Pete. Located only a block away from Roberts Park, it is perfectly located for recreation and the highway for your commute. The exterior has ample parking and a pad that wraps around the left side of the house to park your trailer or toys. The backyard has plenty of fenced in room for whatever entertaining you like to do. The interior boasts a split floor plan with the MASTER ENSUITE on one side and the other rooms on the other side. Plenty of shopping and entertainment just a short distance away. NON FLOOD ZONE. HVAC (2018). ROOF (2013). WINDOWS (2016) VINYL FENCE (2015). RAIN GUTTERS (2018). Make this one your new home!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS ST PETE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 51st Avenue North have any available units?
1138 51st Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1138 51st Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1138 51st Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 51st Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1138 51st Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1138 51st Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 1138 51st Avenue North offers parking.
Does 1138 51st Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 51st Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 51st Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1138 51st Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1138 51st Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1138 51st Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 51st Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 51st Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 51st Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1138 51st Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
