St. Petersburg, FL
1138 14th Ave N
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:44 AM

1138 14th Ave N

1138 14th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1138 14th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Uptown

Amenities

parking
pool
internet access
furnished
Cool and comfortable fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment, 6 min from downtown St Pete. This apartment is set in a cozy neighborhood with a beautiful backyard oasis and private pool. Great place to relax and enjoy your privacy, or head into town. Lyft, uber and taxis are extremely easy to access any time. There is private off-street parking beside the apartment, and private access in back. Rent includes water and garbage and internet. Electric is assessed at the end of each month and the tenant pays for electric as used in the apartment. The apartment is available to rent for the months of December 2019 and January 2020. Minimum of 1 month lease. Interested parties should have references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 14th Ave N have any available units?
1138 14th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 14th Ave N have?
Some of 1138 14th Ave N's amenities include parking, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 14th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1138 14th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 14th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1138 14th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1138 14th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1138 14th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1138 14th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 14th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 14th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 1138 14th Ave N has a pool.
Does 1138 14th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1138 14th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 14th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 14th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
