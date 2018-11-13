1138 14th Ave N

Amenities

Cool and comfortable fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment, 6 min from downtown St Pete. This apartment is set in a cozy neighborhood with a beautiful backyard oasis and private pool. Great place to relax and enjoy your privacy, or head into town. Lyft, uber and taxis are extremely easy to access any time. There is private off-street parking beside the apartment, and private access in back. Rent includes water and garbage and internet. Electric is assessed at the end of each month and the tenant pays for electric as used in the apartment. The apartment is available to rent for the months of December 2019 and January 2020. Minimum of 1 month lease. Interested parties should have references.