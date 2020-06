Amenities

Great Location, Close to Grand Central, Tropicana Field and Downtown St Petersburg! 1 Bedroom Apartment with new flooring throughout is ready for new tenant. Granite Countertops, New Gas Range and Dishwasher. Just Putting on the finishing touches! Screened Porch. Secure Storage Area. Water and Trash Included. Assigned Parking. Just Blocks from Parks, Cross Fit Gym and Flying Boat Brewery. Easy access to interstate for commuters!! Background and credit check required.